Today in
S.C.V. History
July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee
| Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Eide Bailly, LLP conducted financial and performance audits and issued the District an unmodified opinion-the best rating possible-noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.

“The clean financial and performance audits of the district’s use of Measure E funds is a reflection of our commitment to promoting a culture of transparency,” said College of the Canyons Interim Superintendent-President David C. Andrus, J.D. “I would like to thank our Business Services department and Eide Bailly for providing us with a comprehensive report of the district’s bond use and compliance.”

Auditors reviewed documents associated with 59 percent of expenditures made with bond funds. Purchase orders, approved invoices, bid documentation, contracts, and budgets were reviewed and found to be compliant with state regulations and district board policies.

James de Bree, CPA, who was appointed as the chair of the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its June 30 meeting, was pleased that the General Obligation Bond Fund’s auditors concluded that the Fund’s financial statements were fairly presented, and more importantly, reported no adverse findings.

“That’s a significant piece of assurance,” said de Bree, who taught accounting at California State University, Northridge. “Everybody always glosses over this. But in my career, I have seen numerous instances where things weren’t so great. So, the fact that the pages which report adverse findings are blank is really a good result.”

Rick Alonzo, CPA with Eide Bailly, took the opportunity to thank district management for facilitating the audit process.

“We really appreciate working with the district, they always give us the information that we ask for in a timely manner,” said Alonzo. “We never feel that they’re hiding any information from us. As auditors, we really appreciate that.”

The audit showed $15.6 million of Measure E funds spent during 2023-24, primarily on the modernization of Boykin Hall and remodel of the Counseling department offices at the college’s Valencia campus. In addition, Measure E funds were used to implement the college’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan.

“I would like to thank the Business Services department for their tremendous attention to detail, accuracy, and compliance of bond expenditures to ensure the fiscal integrity of the Measure E bond funds,” said Jason Hinkle, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of business services at the college.

Since 2017, the college has spent a total of $138 million of Measure E bond revenue, according to the audit. Funded projects include the parking structure at the Valencia campus, along with the Central Energy Plant, Don Takeda Science Center, Student Services/Learning Resources Center at the Canyon Country campus, as well as repairs and modernization of existing campus facilities.

Local voters approved Measure E in June 2016, providing the college with $230 million to invest in facilities upgrades.

The committee also approved its Annual Report, which is available at www.canyons.edu/administration/committees/bondoversight/index.php.
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat

June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Named One of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top Animation Schools for 2025

CalArts Named One of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top Animation Schools for 2025
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
California Institute of the Arts was recently named in The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top Animation Schools list for 2025.
FULL STORY...

COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting

COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
The American Sign Language Interpreting program at College of the Canyons is a comprehensive two-year program designed to award students with an Associate in Arts degree in American Sign Language Interpreting.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Cell, Microbiology Professor Awarded Fulbright Scholarship

CSUN Cell, Microbiology Professor Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Cell and molecular biologist Chhandak Basu, a professor at California State University, Northridge, is an expert in plant and microbial cellular responses to climate change and environmental extremes.
FULL STORY...
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of "The Olympians," an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.
July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast
The SCVTV broadcast of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade held live in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 will be available on a livestream on the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page and the SCVTV Facebook page.
SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana has announced the official launch of its Travel Consulting Service, designed to assist American travelers and aspiring property owners in experiencing the very best of Italy.
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations toward Enhancing Access to Health and Social Services for County Immigrants.
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
Today in SCV History (July 3)
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), Thursday, July 24, from 5:30-7 p.m.
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
July at the Santa Clarita Library
From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing all its events for this month with the community. 
July at the Santa Clarita Library
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
