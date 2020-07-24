Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station

Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink station parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, additional safety measures have been introduced to protect the health of attendees and event staff.

All attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with windows closed, if possible. Event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk/pick-up bed.

People are encouraged to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to self-quarantine or have recently traveled internationally.

The roundup is an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of their hazardous household waste and unwanted electronic equipment (e-waste) including brake fluid, paint, cleaners containing acid or lye, pesticides or herbicides, household and car batteries, pool chemicals, used motor oil, oil filters, expired medications, anti-freeze and fluorescent light bulbs.

Computers, monitors, televisions, computer CPUs, keyboards, printers, cell phones, VCRs, fax machines and stereos are just a few of the E-waste items that may be recycled.

Residents disposing of waste at the event should pack items in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled containers. Participants should be prepared to leave containers and boxes at the collection site and are advised to empty all other items from their trunk. Upon arrival, residents must remain in their cars while trained personnel remove the hazardous waste from the trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal at the event include:

* Hazardous waste and electronic waste from businesses

* Explosives, ammunition and radioactive materials

* Garbage and tires

* “White goods” including refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, etc.

* Controlled substances

The roundup is open to all Los Angeles County residents. No appointments or reservations are needed to attend. There is a transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip.

The event is sponsored by the county of Los Angeles and presented by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of L.A. County, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita.

Residents may also recycle paint at participating retailers through the PaintCare program. Details are available at GreenSantaClarita.com.

The Via Princessa Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita 91321.

For more information about the roundup and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit lacsd.org or call 888-CLEAN LA.