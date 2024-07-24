header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 24
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
| Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting packet card is provided below. The Committee meetings of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency take place in person. To participate, the general public may do so in person, over the phone, or electronically using Zoom Webinar. For more information, please check the information sheet attached to the Agenda.

The login and dial-in information for the upcoming SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting on Aug. 1, 2024, is provided below for your convenience and those participating virtually.

The agenda includes a discussion on tracking leaks to identify trends.

Please note that those who attend the meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be cognizant of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

By phone:

Toll Free: 1‐(833)‐568‐8864

Webinar ID:  161 712 5864

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1617125864

Full agenda can be found [here].

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
FULL STORY...
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
In an effort to maintain transparency with the entire Saugus Union School District community, SUSD is announcing that the Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District will consider placing a school facility measure onto the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, today unveiled its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of the newest ship in its fleet, Star Princess.
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration, taking place at California Institute of the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in ten years in 2023 in Los Angeles County, a new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis of Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner data has found.
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
As temperatures soar in Los Angeles, so do the numbers of mosquitoes and their relentless, itchy bites.
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
SCVNews.com