Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School

The Master's University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, president and chancellor of TMU. MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.

Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.

This fall, the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic.

Finally Family Homes a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit which offers support to young adults transitioning out of foster care, will host a Southern Gospel Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Monday, july 14.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.

The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.

As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.

July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.

July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.

Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.