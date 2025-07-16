header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
| Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Luna events snoopy market cropped

Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.

Saugus High School is located at 21900 Centurion Way, Saugus, CA, 91350.

Free Snoopy plushies to the first 40 people.

The event will have vendors, snoopy meet and greet, food, scavenger hunt, outdoor movie screening of the “Peanuts” movie, petting zoo and more.

For more info and free tickets follow @Luna_Eventsss on instagram.

Luna events snoopy market
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School

Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher

California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
FULL STORY...

Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV

Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
FULL STORY...

SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs

SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference

Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Students from Saugus High School and West Ranch High School represented the Hart District at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim from June 29 to July 2.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
The Master's University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, president and chancellor of TMU. MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Monday, july 14.
L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
Finally Family Homes a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit which offers support to young adults transitioning out of foster care, will host a Southern Gospel Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series
This fall, the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic.
Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series
Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre
True Barre is hosting "Summer Shred," a high-energy community shredding and fitness event 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
SCVNews.com