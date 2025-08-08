Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.

At the completion of construction, improvements are expected to enhance traffic flow and safety, reduce congestion and make commuting smoother.

Monday, Aug. 11, Tuesday, Aug. 12 and Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Expect full closure of southbound I-5 between Calgrove Boulevard and SR-14.

Primary Detour: Traveling southbound on I-5, exit at Newhall Ranch Road; continue east on Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road to the southbound SR-14/I-5 interchange.

Local Access Detour: Traveling southbound on I-5, exit at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard, proceed to I-5 southbound on-ramp.

Essential Details

The speed limit within the construction zone on is 55-miles per hour.

Access to emergency responders will be maintained. Construction is a dynamic process. It is subject to weather conditions and information is subject to change. Visit the project website for the most up-to-date information and a weekly listing of closures scheduled.

For more information visit https://www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements/.

Like this: Like Loading...