Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center

Castaic Animal Care Center will accept cats needing to be spayed or neutered at the Neighborhood Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Castaic Animal Care Center.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

The clinic will spay and neuter cats by appointment only.

All cats will be altered, ear tipped and given rabies, FVRCP and flea/tick control. Face masks are highly recommended.

To schedule an appointment email: Spayneuterprogram@animalcare.lacounty.gov

For more information about Castaic Animal Care Center visit the LA county animal care website.

