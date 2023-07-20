Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC

To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.

The one-day event will welcome new students, as well as prospective and continuing students, with many workshops on a variety of topics, such as financial aid and how to be a successful student.

“We are very excited to host this event once again for incoming students,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “We hope that students and their families walk away with a better understanding of everything COC has to offer before the start of the fall semester.”

Students will receive personalized help with applying and registering for the fall semester, meet fellow new students, professors, explore majors, take a campus tour, and learn about the campus environment and support programs.

Welcome Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Honor Grove, located at the college’s Valencia campus.

Workshops will be held every half hour from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This free event is open to new and prospective students, as well as their families.

Parking will be free in all college lots for the duration of the event.

Please click [here] for more information about Welcome Day.

