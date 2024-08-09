header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Aug. 12-16: Overnight Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
| Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Lake Hughes freeway sign

Caltrans announced northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night for paving work.

Lanes will reopen each morning. Lane closures are subject to change.

The northbound right lane remains closed 24/7 into November. Paving on the southbound lanes is complete and all southbound lanes will remain open overnights.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as we work to keep your freeways safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
California State Parks invites the public to safely enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower that is set to grace the night skies Aug. 11-13.
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
Breathe, Los Angeles County’s guaranteed income program which began by supporting 1,000 County residents with $1,000 a month for three years will soon expand to offer 2,000 more people a path to financial stability.
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita has released the fall 2024 edition of Seasons Magazine.
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Southern California's largest inflatable aquapark with obstacle course is now open and floating on Castaic Lake.
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
The Baker Family Foundation will host the Second Annual Corn Hole Tournament: Battle of the Bag, on Saturday Sept. 28 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at LA North Studios in Santa Clarita.
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Ed Colley, who represented District 2 on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Aug. 7. Colley's resignation was prompted by his planned move out of his district, and California, to Texas.
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all.
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break.
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
On July 9, 2024, the Castaic Union School District successfully priced and locked in interest rates for the fourth issuance of its 2012 bond authorization, Measure QS, totaling $6 million.
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Le Chêne French Cuisine will be hosting an exciting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in its alluring banquet room on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration.
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
SR-126 Lane Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126, quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.
SR-126 Lane Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
Ian R. Cook MD, a Santa Clarita resident and native, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center located in the heart of Santa Clarita.
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
SNAP Hockey presents the SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 at the The CUBE Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia.
Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
Aug. 14: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 14: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube
Snap Sports is excited to share two events this week that will have people hitting the rink to beat the heat.
Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube
