Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch

In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide.
