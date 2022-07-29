Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch

Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.

Explore the wilderness with binoculars, magnifying glasses, compasses and more.

East Walker Ranch is located at 16723 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

For more information, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santa-clarita.com.

