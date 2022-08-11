Water drop


Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022

By Press Release

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is starting two tasty ways to support the non-profit Friday.

Join the Foundation at both Yogurtland and The Corner Bakery to have a portion of the order donated to provide support.

Get a meal at The Corner Bakery before walking just a bit to have dessert at Yogurtland.

The Corner Bakery will be donating 15% of all qualifying orders to the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and 20% will be donated from Yogurtland.

To participate simple mention the MHF at the time of purchase to donate.

The Corner Bakery’s Fundraising will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday Aug 12. While Yogurtland’s will be available all day Aug 12.

If ordering online for The Corner Bakery use coupon code 659 to be counted towards the fundraiser.

 

