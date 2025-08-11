Aug. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda is a update on legislation, regulations and Board of Governors’ activities/consultation items.

Among the other items on the agenda the board will also include an approval of Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Gann appropriations limit.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZPEG62D9D2.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 846-7471-7282

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/84674717282

