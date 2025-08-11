header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Aug. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
| Monday, Aug 11, 2025
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda is a update on legislation, regulations and Board of Governors’ activities/consultation items.

Among the other items on the agenda the board will also include an approval of Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Gann appropriations limit.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZPEG62D9D2.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 846-7471-7282

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/84674717282
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir

Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
FULL STORY...

CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership

CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’

Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
FULL STORY...

COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center

COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the valley with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
Henry ‘Hank’ Arklin, Former SCV, SFV Civic Leader, Philanthropist, Dies at 97
Henry "Hank" Arklin, 97, of Granada Hills, Ca. died peacefully on Aug. 1. He was born July 17, 1928 in Albany, Calif., the son of Haig and Queenie Arklin.
Henry ‘Hank’ Arklin, Former SCV, SFV Civic Leader, Philanthropist, Dies at 97
Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, ushering in the 2025–26 fiscal year with celebration, gratitude and a renewed commitment to serving the community.
Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of only one production filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 16.
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
The SCV Harmony Hills Chorus is taking reservations for a big, new, end of the year Music of the Holidays show.  This year, we will bring the show to your club or organization.  Our Mixed Chorus and Quartets are getting ready to bring the holidays to you with songs of the past and new jolly tunes, all in four-part harmony.
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
