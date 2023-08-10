Aug. 13: Paint for a Cause to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia will host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday Aug. 13. The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets to the painting and mimosas event will be $25 per person. All checks should be made out to The Alzheimer’s Association. Gift baskets and other items will be auctioned to support the fundraiser.
The Alzheimer’s Association will receive 100% of the proceeds.
Reservations required. To RSVP call (661) 367-8609. Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 11.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members.
The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.
Each fall, we see more than a thousand Santa Clarita residents dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place. Volunteering for the popular River Rally event has become a tradition for many families, neighborhoods and local organizations.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
In the fall of 2022, a federal judge in San Diego threw out a class-action lawsuit against eight of the state’s major oil companies that alleged they conspired to fix gas prices in California, costing consumers and retailers more than $26 billion.
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
