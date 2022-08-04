Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser

Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Painting with a Twist, located on the patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd. Ste 3422, Valencia, CA 91355.

The studio will donate 50% of the proceeds to the American Cancer Society.

Attendees will receive an air-conditioned adventure in art, and a personal masterpiece to take home.

To participate email a clear, front-facing photo of your pet and one of their artists will sketch your pet’s picture in black and white onto a 16″x20″ canvas. They provide instructors at the event to help you paint over the sketch in color. You paint a picture of your pet. The cost per guest is $70.

Drinks including wine, beer, cocktails, soft drinks, tea, coffee and snacks will be available for purchase. Dessert is provided, along with raffle baskets.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit Painting With a Purpose.

