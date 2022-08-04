Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser

Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
The event will be held at Painting with a Twist, located on the patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd. Ste 3422, Valencia, CA 91355.
The studio will donate 50% of the proceeds to the American Cancer Society.
Attendees will receive an air-conditioned adventure in art, and a personal masterpiece to take home.
To participate email a clear, front-facing photo of your pet and one of their artists will sketch your pet’s picture in black and white onto a 16″x20″ canvas. They provide instructors at the event to help you paint over the sketch in color. You paint a picture of your pet. The cost per guest is $70.
Drinks including wine, beer, cocktails, soft drinks, tea, coffee and snacks will be available for purchase. Dessert is provided, along with raffle baskets.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.