Aug. 15-17: ‘Theatre in a Week’ Returns to The MAIN

The ever-popular “Theatre in a Week,” written and produced by Barry Agin, returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall with “Comedy Tonight” for one weekend only, Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17.

Now in its seventh year, this fast-paced production brings six brand-new, original one-act comedies to the stage, each one with a different cast, a different director and prepared in just one week.

Audiences can expect family fiascos, comical mix-ups and laugh-a-minute hijinks in this whirlwind of theatrical fun.

With a cast made up of familiar faces and some of the most talented actors in the local scene, “Comedy Tonight” promises a high-energy, can’t-miss experience.

Performances will be held:

Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at TIAW2025.Eventbrite.com.

For more information, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Old Town Newhall, CA 91321

