Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’

Carousel Ranch will host “Cowgirls & Crystals,” 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Oaks Club at Valencia is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia, CA 91381.

An evening of fun, fashion and philanthropy, all in support of Carousel Ranch.

This fundraising event will have dinner and dancing, vendors, massages from Manly Handz, raffles and more.

All vendor proceeds go to support Carousel Ranch programs.

Vendors include, Care Tucker, Chase Collective, Hazel Bagz, Seven Stones Piercing and more.

Tickets are $125 per person.

Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, Aug. 10 at www.carouselranch.org.

Like this: Like Loading...