header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
| Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Cowgirls and crystals cropped

Carousel Ranch will host “Cowgirls & Crystals,” 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Oaks Club at Valencia is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia, CA 91381.

An evening of fun, fashion and philanthropy, all in support of Carousel Ranch.

This fundraising event will have dinner and dancing, vendors, massages from Manly Handz, raffles and more.

All vendor proceeds go to support Carousel Ranch programs.

Vendors include, Care Tucker, Chase Collective, Hazel Bagz, Seven Stones Piercing and more.

Tickets are $125 per person.

Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, Aug. 10 at www.carouselranch.org.

Cowgirls and crystals
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum

Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park

July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’

Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Carousel Ranch will host "Cowgirls & Crystals," 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
FULL STORY...

July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen

July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
FULL STORY...

Board Positions Available at ARTree

Board Positions Available at ARTree
Monday, Jul 7, 2025
ARTree has announced it has three volunteer positions available for its board.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Carousel Ranch will host "Cowgirls & Crystals," 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
Wild Fork Meat and Seafood Market is hosting it's one year anniversary party, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
The Master's University women's volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
The Master's University 2025 women's soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempt armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVNews.com