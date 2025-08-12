Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall

Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event, a free catalytic converter etching service designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to have their catalytic converters etched with a traceable identification number by law enforcement personnel. This proactive measure serves as a deterrent to thieves and increases the chances of recovery if a theft does occur.

The event is free and open to all Santa Clarita Valley residents. While walk-ins are welcome, RSVPs are strongly encouraged to reserve a spot.

A limited number of free vehicle anti-theft clubs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station uurges SCV residents to make a difference in preventing vehicle theft in the community.

For more information or to RSVP, please scan the QR code below.

Like this: Like Loading...