Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon

Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.

Towsley Canyon is located at 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

This is a Community Hike that combines outdoor exploration with essential first-aid skills. Learn safety tips and basic first-aid techniques while enjoying time on the trail.

The hike is of moderate difficulty and on leash dogs are welcome.

For more information visit https://hikesantaclarita.com/events/.

