Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’

The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of cryptocurrency and your estate plan on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Topics include: What is Cryptocurrency? How does cryptocurrency differ from traditional investments? Learn tax strategies to protect yourself and are there specific security concerns with digital assets?

Learn the do’s and don’ts of cryptocurrency and set yourself up for success with advanced planning to best protect your legacy.

Panel Speakers include:

John Vance, President & Visionary, Vance Wealth

Lisa Odom, Managing Shareholder, Odom Law Group, APLC

Robert Jensen, CPA, MAcc – Partner, KKAJ, CPAs

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA 91355

Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

Lunch included.

This event is by reservation only.

To register visit: August VIA Luncheon.

