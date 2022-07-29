header image

1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
| Friday, Jul 29, 2022
via

The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of cryptocurrency and your estate plan on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Topics include: What is Cryptocurrency? How does cryptocurrency differ from traditional investments? Learn tax strategies to protect yourself and are there specific security concerns with digital assets?

Learn the do’s and don’ts of cryptocurrency and set yourself up for success with advanced planning to best protect your legacy.

Panel Speakers include:

John Vance, President & Visionary, Vance Wealth

Lisa Odom, Managing Shareholder, Odom Law Group, APLC

Robert Jensen, CPA, MAcc – Partner, KKAJ, CPAs

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA 91355

Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

Lunch included.

This event is by reservation only.

To register visit: August VIA Luncheon.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow
It was another great year for filming in Santa Clarita!
Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.
Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration "Celebrate the Caribbean" Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.
July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Once again, it’s time for Art Tank at the MAIN Theatre.
Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Halts Indoor Mask Mandate
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 18 new deaths and 7,009 new cases countywide, with 218 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Halts Indoor Mask Mandate
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits. 
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts
Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent
During Tuesday's Episode of America's Got Talent, one nerdy Comedian from Santa Clarita entertained the judges enough to get three yeses to move on to the next round. 
Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent
Board Moves to Establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Chair Holly J. Mitchell to establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Commercial Property Acquisition Program.
Board Moves to Establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Program
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Breaks Over 86k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 7,316 new cases countywide and 177 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Breaks Over 86k Cases
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,547 new cases countywide and 78 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care.
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five new artists to create work to be displayed above the Children’s Area in the Valencia Library Branch from March 2023 through March 2024.
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
