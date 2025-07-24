Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.

This event will have games, free activities, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, family yoga, a drum circle, an inflatable slide, car seat safety checks, a bike safety obstacle course with free helmets, resource tables on affordability, public safety, youth programs and more.

Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

For more information and to RSVP go to bit.ly/YouthFamilyFest2025.

