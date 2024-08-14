header image

Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
| Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024

The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at https://hhssc.booktix.com/dept/main/e/Alum24.

Hart High School Auditorium

24825 Newhall Ave.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
Oct. 23: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
As the new school year approaches, the streets around our schools will once again be bustling with activity.
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
SCV Water recently completed construction of the Wash Water Return and Sludge Systems Project at its Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
“S.W.A.T.” Among Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 18.
COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024
College of the Canyons will launch its Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) certificate program in the fall 2024 semester, which begins on Aug. 19.
Oct. 19: Annual Business for Artists Conference
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
4.4 Earthquake Shakes L.A. County
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles County early Monday afternoon.
Aug. 21: WiSH Foundation College Overview Webinar
If you join just one webinar, WiSH Education Foundation's General College Overview, is the webinar to join - and it's happening Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
CHP Announces New Executive Team Leaders
California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee announced Monday his appointments of the Department’s new Deputy Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp and Assistant Commissioner Rodney Ellison.
California Credit Union Foundation Seeking Innovative Santa Clarita Teachers
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Los Angeles County teachers, including those in Santa Clarita, who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
