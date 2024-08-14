Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools

The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.

The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.

Today in SCV History (Aug. 13) 1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [

Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.

Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7 College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium.

Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?