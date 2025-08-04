Aug. 17: Hispanic Heritage Month Juried Exhibit Call for Artwork Deadline

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall from Aug. 20-Oct. 15. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, Aug. 17.

City of Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

This exhibition will celebrate the rich cultural traditions, history and contributions of the Hispanic community. Artists are invited to share work that reflects Hispanic and Latin American heritage honoring family, identity, folklore, resilience and creative expression. This exhibit welcomes all interpretations that showcase the diverse experiences and artistic voices within the community. This exhibit will open on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and remain on view through Hispanic Heritage Month inviting artists to contribute unique perspectives to this meaningful celebration of culture and art.

Wednesday, Aug. 20 11-11:30 a.m. is the artwork drop off date and time.

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 10:30-11 a.m. is the artwork pick up date and time.

If artists are unable to pick up artwork on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts and Events office in Newhall, where the art can be collected at a later time by appointment.

Artists will be notified of juried results one day after the deadline.

ELIGIBILITY:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” including frame.

Maximum weight is 20 pounds.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup the artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status or physical or mental disabilities

SALES OF ARTWORK:

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork.

For more information and to submit artwork visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfSantaClaritaArtsAndEvents/HispanicHeritageMonthJuriedExhibition.

