Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, “Pollinators on Parade,” event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.

The event will offer an in-depth look at the world of pollinators, from monarch butterflies to bees, bats and beetles.

The program will feature guest speaker Dana Stangel, a California Naturalist, biology teacher and the founder of Teranga Ranch. With over two decades of experience helping people coexist with local wildlife, Stangel will explore the critical role pollinators play in our ecosystem. She will also discuss the significant threats they face from climate change and pesticides.

Attendees will learn practical ways to help protect these vital species, including how to transform backyards into a pollinator-friendly haven with native plants. Stangel will also introduce the concept of a “Pollinator Party” and how to join the fun with the Teranga Pollinator Team.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for community members to become more engaged with local conservation efforts.

The event will be held at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Teranga Ranch is founded in 1998 and is committed to fostering positive relationships between humans and wildlife through education and community engagement.

