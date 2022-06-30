header image

1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Aug. 18: Call to Artists to Submit Surrealist Artwork for Santa Clarita Exhibit
| Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Call for ARtcrop

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in Santa Clarita City Hall. For this art exhibition Santa Clarita Arts is seeking surrealist inspired artwork.

Surrealism by definition means, “a 20th-century avant-garde movement in art and literature which sought to release the creative potential of the unconscious mind, for example by the irrational juxtaposition of images.”

Famous artists, for example include Salvador Dali, René Magritte, Frida Kahlo, Andre Breton, Man Ray and others.

Applicants may submit artwork in the medium of their choosing as long as it is able to be mounted to a wall. This includes but is not limited to paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and textiles. The city of Santa Clarita utilizes a special wiring system that requires all artworks to be wired in order to safely hang. Sculptural pieces will be accepted for consideration.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted. Artwork must be physically dropped off on the agreed upon date. This call is open to Los Angeles County, surrounding areas and those willing to drop off.

Artwork exceeding 25 pounds in weight will not be accepted.

This project is open to all artists, regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines.

Deadline to apply: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
Art Drop Off/Installation: Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Exhibition Closes/Art Pick Up: Dec. 9, 2022

To submit artwork visit city of Santa Clarita Art.

Call for ARt
