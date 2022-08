Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation

Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families.

To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available.

To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 833-983-2837 or 661-289-4231.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added. Watch Brittany and Jeremy’s story here.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call 833-983-2837 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in child abuse prevention to reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention — an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. This includes parenting classes, support groups, in-home visits, family bonding activities, community leadership training and a preschool program. Children’s Bureau also offers mental health counseling along with foster care, adoption and related services. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 39,000 at-risk children and their parents each year through 13 sites in Southern California. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...