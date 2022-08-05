header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
| Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Children's Bureau

Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families.

To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available.

 

To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 833-983-2837 or 661-289-4231.

 

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added. Watch Brittany and Jeremy’s story here.

 

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

 

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call 833-983-2837 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.

 

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in child abuse prevention to reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention — an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. This includes parenting classes, support groups, in-home visits, family bonding activities, community leadership training and a preschool program. Children’s Bureau also offers mental health counseling along with foster care, adoption and related services. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 39,000 at-risk children and their parents each year through 13 sites in Southern California. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation

Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser

Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation

Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers

Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire Thursday along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one new death and 158 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 22 new deaths and 4,930 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Last Tuesday's episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
The city of Santa Clarita owns and operates electric vehicle charging stations at ten locations throughout the city, which include a total of 25 charging ports.
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We’ve taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: