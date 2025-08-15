Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities

David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community. The park is anticipated to reopen to the public in January 2026.

David March Park is located at 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

During this time, work will include the installation of new outdoor exercise equipment to support fitness activity, a covered picnic pavilion for shaded gatherings at the park, a brand-new basketball court for both casual and competitive play, a shade structure over the existing playground to keep equipment and visitors cool and additional parking stalls to accommodate more visitors.

These upgrades are part of the larger David March Park Expansion Project which began in fall 2024. New amenities include the city’s second exercise staircase along the ridgeline, which will offer a challenging climb of 116 steps and scenic views, as well as a baseball field with shaded spectator seating for local games and events. While upgrades to the existing park are scheduled to be complete at the beginning of the year, the entire David March Park Expansion Project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2026.

The city appreciates the community’s patience during construction and encourages residents to explore other nearby parks, like Plum Canyon Park, 18819 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 and Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 during the closure.

For more information about the David March Park closure or expansion, please contact Project Manager JoDee Roth at (661) 255-4972 or jroth@santaclarita.gov.

