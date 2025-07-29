Aug. 18: SCAA Meeting Features Fealing Lin Watercolor Demo

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a watercolor artist’s demo by Fealing Lin at the Monday, Aug. 18 monthly meeting.

The SCAA monthly meeting, free and open to the public will be held at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Based in Los Angeles, Fealing is a signature member of National Watercolor Society, Transparent Watercolor Society of America, Watercolor West, Missouri Watercolor Society and others.

Fealing is a popular workshop instructor and judge for national and international shows. Her works and articles appear nationally and internationally in France, England and Estonia. Both of Fealing’s portrait and cityscapes were published in many Splash books and various magazines in the United States.

“I live for art” said Fealing. “The challenge of each process of every painting keeps me humble, so I can continue to be inspired by all the beauties in this world”.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.

