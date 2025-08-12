Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement

In its continued effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance service reliability for customers, SCV Water will begin construction on its Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement project on Monday, Aug. 18.

The project will install approximately 815 feet of eight-inch and 24-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing eight-inch cast iron pipe that was installed in 1967.

SCV Water crews will complete the installation of the pipeline and appurtenances, reducing the overall cost of the project. Surface restoration will be completed by R.C. Becker following construction.

During construction hours only, Newhall Avenue will be closed in both directions from the Roundabout south to Railroad Avenue. A detour will be in place and motorists are advised to use Railroad Avenue, 5th Street, 6th Street, and Market Street to navigate around the closure. Project details can be found below:

Project Name: Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement Project

Start Date: Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

Anticipated Duration: 60 working days (Monday through Friday)

Work Hours: M-F, 8:30 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Traffic Impact: Newhall Avenue will be closed from the Roundabout to Railroad Avenue during overnight work hours only.

SCV Water thanks residents and business owners for their understanding and patience as the agency works to upgrade the water distribution system. For any questions or concerns related to this project, please contact SCV Water’s Customer Care team by phone at (661) 294-0828 or via email at ccare@scvwa.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

