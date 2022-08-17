Aug 18: SENSES Block Party, That 70s SENSES

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Get your Stevie Nicks kicks and bell bottoms, and come ready to boogie down on Main Street at That 70s SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Learn the hustle and dance nonstop under the disco ball to the groovy soft rock sounds of Fleetwood Mac, play classic arcade games like Pong and Asteroids, and feel nostalgic with activities inspired by iconic cinemas of the seventies.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities, and adult beverages to Main Street every Third Thursday from March to October.

Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers, and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants.

Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

For more information visit the city’s website.

