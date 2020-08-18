Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nZyz1YdBc14.

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.

Items on the agenda include recommendations for enhanced safety on district campuses, a discussion on current and future efforts regarding equity, diversity, and inclusion, and an update on first weeks of Online Learning and the continued planning for a return to campus when it is deemed safe to do so.

The full agenda can be found below:

Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board

William S. Hart Union HSD

August 19, 2020 7:00PM

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nZyz1YdBc14 To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., August 19. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.