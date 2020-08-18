Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
Items on the agenda include recommendations for enhanced safety on district campuses, a discussion on current and future efforts regarding equity, diversity, and inclusion, and an update on first weeks of Online Learning and the continued planning for a return to campus when it is deemed safe to do so.
The full agenda can be found below:
Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
August 19, 2020 7:00PM
I. Call to Order (6:00 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
III.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Special Meeting of July 29, 2020
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Special Meeting of July 29, 2020, are presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Special Meeting of July 29, 2020.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Report on Safety Recommendations from PrinceKallinConsultants
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Following the tragedy at Saugus High School in November 2019, the Hart District enlisted the services of PrinceKallinConsultants to review current policies and procedures and make recommendations on how to enhance safety on District campuses. Patrick Prince (Associate Vice Provost and Chief Threat Assessment Officer for the University of Southern California), Joseph Wright (Director of Security for Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln, NE), and Ben Kallin (Threat Assessment Officer at the University of Southern California), have visited District school sites and conducted town hall meetings and are now presenting their recommendations.
Mariane Doyle, Ph.D., Director of Human Resources and Equity Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Dr. Doyle will provide an update on current and future efforts regarding equity, diversity, and inclusion.
VIII.C. Return to School Update
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Hart District welcomed students to the 2020/21 school year on August 11. Staff will give an update on the first weeks of Online Learning and the continued planning for a return to campus when it is deemed safe to do so.
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Ratification of Amendment Five to Agreement for Digital Curriculum Solutions (Apex Learning Inc.)
Speaker:
Dr. Pete Getz Director of Student Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of Amendment Five from Apex Learning Inc. for digital curriculum solutions through June 16, 2021, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The agreement with Apex Learning for digital curriculum solutions provides 531 courses unlimited enrollment subscriptions for the period of August 4, 2020, to June 16, 2021. Each client and the client schools specified in Amendment Four, Section A, are converted to unlimited enrollments District-wide in middle and high school courses. This does not include access to technology courses.
Financial Impact:
Cost of $150,826.64 is to be paid from the general fund.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment Five to the agreement with Apex Learning Inc. for digital curriculum solutions through June 16, 2021.
IX.B. Amendment No. 1 to Contract with USA Waste of California, Inc. (Waste Management)
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Amendment No. 1 to the contract with USA Waste of California, Inc. (Waste Management), is presented for approval.
Rationale:
In January 2017, the District issued a public bid for solid waste management services for all District sites. The contract was awarded in April 2017 for a three-year term with the option to renew for an additional two years. During the first three years of the contract, Waste Management has not raised rates.
The original contract provided for free recycling services to the District. However, the recycling market has changed a great deal since 2017 due to many factors, including China’s Green Fence. Recent changes in worldwide markets for recyclable materials have increased the cost to process materials and significantly reduced revenue from the sale of recyclables. China – as part of a policy known as “National Sword” – recently cut back on the import of recyclable materials and reduced the amount of contamination allowed in those materials. The global market for most recyclables, which are typically sold for a profit to offset processing costs, is also declining. For these reasons, the parties needed to negotiate a new amendment to address these issues.
The amendment reflects a reduction in the number of service days for the junior high schools and a slight reduction in the number of trash bins at three high school sites. These changes will result in a savings of $3703.07 per month.
Financial Impact:
Total savings of $88,873.68.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Amendment No. 1 to the contract with USA Waste of California, Inc. (Waste Management).
IX.C. Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-06 – Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-06 – Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Due to incomplete irrigation as-built plans for the Hart High School campus, the contractor, Martinez Landscape Co., Inc., was requested to locate, repair and extend irrigation lines and irrigation valves that were not in the contract. This work was not in the bid documents because as-built plans for the existing irrigation was not available. However, this work was needed in order for the school to be left with a fully functional irrigation system. As part of this change order, there is also a credit for unused allowance of $1,369.51.
Financial Impact:
$15,148.95 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project from Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.
X.C.1. Final Adoption of Textbook/Instructional Materials, 2020/21
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for final adoption for the 2020/21 school year.
Rationale:
Chains– Publisher: Simon & Schuster – Author: Anderson– Course Area: – English 8 – Grade: 8 – The current adopted titles that portray the American Revolution are outdated – My Brother Sam is Dead (1974) and Johnny Tremain (1969). Chains (2008) is a culturally responsive, modern historical fiction told from the perspective of a female heroine. This novel will support ELA Reading Literature standards 8.3 and 8.6, emphasizing dialogue and character points of view to propel events in the story.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2020/21 year.
X.C.2. Revision to School Plan for Student Achievement (Bowman High School)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, the school leadership, site council and advisory committee conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.
Actions and services listed in the 2019-20 School Plan that were not completely implemented before the end of the fiscal year are being carried over into the new 2020-21 plans. The school site council has approved the carry-over activities and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in June 2020.
Attached are the revisions for the continuation of 2019-20 approved actions and services into the 2020-21 School Plan for Bowman High School. Goals and action plans remain aligned with Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
Expenditures to be paid from unused Comprehensive School Improvement (CSI) roll-over funds from 2019-20. Allocated costs have not changed.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the 2020-21 School Plan for Student Achievement for Bowman High School.
X.C.4. Ratification of CodeHS Annual Subscription for Online Learning Platform
Speaker:
Nadia Cotti, Director of Career Technical Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
CodeHS is an interactive online learning platform offering computer science and programming instruction for schools and individual learners.
Rationale:
CodeHS is an interactive online learning platform offering computer science and programming instruction for schools and individual learners. CodeHS is focused on spreading access to and knowledge of computer science by offering online instructional materials supported by remote tutors. This subscription will be assigned to Saugus High School for the period of one year, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2021.
Financial Impact:
$7,500.00 paid by CTE through CTEIG funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the annual subscription for CodeHS Online Learning Platform to be used by Saugus High School for the period of one year, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2021.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the July 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period July 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in July 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of July 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A donation of an upright piano for Rancho Pico Junior High School is presented for acceptance.
Rationale:
Trish and Sangeeva Navaratnasingam would like to donate an upright piano for the music program at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Financial Impact:
The estimated value of the upright piano is $4000.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the donation of an upright piano from Trish and Sangeeva Navaratnasingam for the music program at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Rancho Pico Junior High School will send an acknowledgement letter to the donor.
X.D.4. Award of Scholarships
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for scholarship awards for the 2019/2020 school year.
Rationale:
The information listed on the attachment regarding scholarship recipients is submitted to the Board for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, authorize payment of awards to the students listed in the amount indicated for each student.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the value of the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545 (b).
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.D.6. Amendment No. 2 to the School Law Enforcement Services Agreement (County of Los Angeles)
Speaker:
Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Amendment No. 2 to the School Law Enforcement Services Agreement with the County of Los Angeles is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District entered into a School Law Enforcement Services Agreement for School Resource Deputy Program with the County of Los Angeles in July of 2017. The original term of the Agreement was for two years with the ability to extend up to three additional one-year periods.
Amendment No. 2 will extend the original Agreement to June 30, 2021. This Amendment will also increase coverage from 5.5 to 5.75 deputies to serve as School Resource Officers. This increase will serve the schools on the west side of the District. (West Ranch High School, Rancho Pico Junior High School and Castaic High School). It also reflects the current billing rate for services rendered by School Resource Officers for the 2020/21 school year.
This agreement may be terminated at any time by providing written notice at least sixty calendar days before the date specified for such termination.
Financial Impact:
$1,231,743.78 from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Amendment No. 2 to the School Law Enforcement Services Agreement with the County of Los Angeles.
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
