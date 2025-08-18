Downloads:
 Agenda Packet
1. Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project (Master Case 20-238)

A request to allow for the development of a mixed-use project consisting of a senior-living facility with 130 independent living units, 61 assisted-living units, and 26 memory care beds; 8,914 square feet of commercial floor area; and 379 multi-family apartment units.
Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Fifth Alternative Site Plan
b. Fifth Alternative Sound Wall Rendering
c. Fifth Alternative Visual Simulation
d. Construction Phasing
e. Public Notice
f. Public Comments
2. RUETHER SELF-STORAGE FACILITY (MASTER CASE 25-048)

A request for approval of Conditional Use Permit 25-004 and Development Review 25-006, to allow the conversion of an existing one-story industrial building into a three-story, self-storage facility and to permit its operation, all within an existing shell building located on Ruether Avenue.
Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P25-08
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site Plan, Floor Plan, and Elevations
e. Photo Simulation
f. Public Noticing
g. Notice of Exemption
3. Marathon Trucks (Master Case 24-104)

A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and Development Review (DR) to retroactively permit the operation of an auto body repair and painting use, Marathon Trucks, in an existing industrial building at the southeast intersection of Centre Pointe Parkway and Golden Valley Road.
Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P25-10
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site, Floor, & Elevation Plans
e. Landscape Plans
f. Notice of Exemption
g. Public Notice
