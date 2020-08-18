[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
| Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Hasley Hall

The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will hold a video/teleconferencing Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:00 p.m.

Zoom video conferencing information:
Webinar ID: 992-4270-8187

– To live stream: copy and paste link https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99242708187 into your browser

– Call-In: # 669-900-6833 and follow the prompts.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Consistent with the provisions of the Executive Orders, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:
1. Participation: Members of the Board of Trustees and the public may participate remotely by using the Zoom link and phone number above.
_________________________________________________________________________________
2. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment please remember that Public comment is limited to THREE MINUTES per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words) and the submitted comments will be read by District Staff. Please adhere to the following procedures:
_________________________________________________________________________________
A. Public comment on closed session agenda items must be submitted in advance no later than 1 hour before the start time of the meeting via email to: boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. Comments will be read by District staff for the record during the meeting.
_________________________________________________________________________________
B. Public comments on an agenda item or another topic (items NOT on the agenda) within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees must submit their comments in advance no later than 1 hour before the start of the meeting via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. The comments will be read by District staff during the meeting. Please note that Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Procedures:
– Public comment is limited to three minutes per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words).
– Please submit an individual comment for each item.
– Please include in the email the following information:
1. Name
2. Agenda Item Number
3. Comment
_________________________________________________________________________________
– Please note the following:
* Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.
* Submissions will be read aloud at the meeting and must comply with the time limit allotted.
* Submissions must either address an item listed on the agenda or be within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board.
_________________________________________________________________________________
