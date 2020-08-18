Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting

Consistent with the provisions of the Executive Orders, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:
1. Participation: Members of the Board of Trustees and the public may participate remotely by using the Zoom link and phone number above.
_________________________________________________________________________________
2. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment please remember that Public comment is limited to THREE MINUTES per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words) and the submitted comments will be read by District Staff. Please adhere to the following procedures:
_________________________________________________________________________________
A. Public comment on closed session agenda items must be submitted in advance no later than 1 hour before the start time of the meeting via email to: boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. Comments will be read by District staff for the record during the meeting.
_________________________________________________________________________________
B. Public comments on an agenda item or another topic (items NOT on the agenda) within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees must submit their comments in advance no later than 1 hour before the start of the meeting via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. The comments will be read by District staff during the meeting. Please note that Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Procedures:
– Public comment is limited to three minutes per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words).
– Please submit an individual comment for each item.
– Please include in the email the following information:
1. Name
2. Agenda Item Number
3. Comment
_________________________________________________________________________________
– Please note the following:
* Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.
* Submissions will be read aloud at the meeting and must comply with the time limit allotted.
* Submissions must either address an item listed on the agenda or be within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board.
_________________________________________________________________________________
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
California State University, Northridge administrators informed educators, students and staff Friday that they may have all been affected by a massive security breach suffered this spring by Blackbaud, CSUN's third-party technology provider.
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Tuesday that he has appointed Heather Calomese as the new Director of the Special Education Division at the California Department of Education (CDE).
With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.