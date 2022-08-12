Aug: 19 Special Hearing on L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Gangs

The county of Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The meeting will be held Friday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Loyola Marymount University, Downtown Law Campus

Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, Robinson Courtroom

919 Albany St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.

Register here to attend the webinar.

RSVP here to attend the meeting in person.

When available, the agenda will be posted online at coc.lacounty.gov.

On Aug. 19, there are three ways to tune in:

1. In Person: RSVP and join us at Loyola Marymount University, Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, 919 Albany St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

2. Watch: Register for Webex (event password: COC123) or follow the Facebook Livestream.

3. Listen: Call (213) 306-3065 and enter access code: 2591 826 6853 and numeric meeting password: 262123

Submit written comments for the official meeting record by completing this form. Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

Questions? Email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call (213) 253-5678.

The county of Los Angeles, Civilian Oversight Commission is working to boost transparency and increase trust between communities and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, the commission aims to provide robust opportunities for community engagement, ongoing analysis and oversight of the department’s policies, practices, procedures and advice to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the public. Civilian Oversight Commissioners include Chair Sean Kennedy, Robert C. Bonner, Irma Hagans Cooper, Luis Garcia, Patti Giggans, James P. Harris, Jamon Hicks and Lael Rubin.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...