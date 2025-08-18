Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will conduct a Public Hearing to receive public comment regarding the district conveying the Easement to Southern California Edison for the construction, maintenance, operation and repair of electronic vehicle charging equipment.

One of the items on the agenda include approval of the subcommittee’s recommendation to appoint applicants as members of the Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86058544671

Webinar 860 5854 4671

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=43663.

Like this: Like Loading...