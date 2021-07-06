Aug. 2: Chamber’s Annual Congressional Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the return of its annual Congressional Forum. This year, the Chamber will be joined by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, as he discusses policy matters pertinent to the Santa Clarita Valley, and California’s 25th District as a whole, and answer questions from our members.

This event is free and open only to members, and will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m. Location will be provided upon RSVP.

“Our Advocacy continues to grow, keeping in touch with our elected officials, and ensuring that our voice is heard on the federal level, we’re glad to bring this event back in person as it brings much more value to our members to be able to physically interact with our elected officials and other business leaders,” stated John Vance, 2021 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our Congressman was sworn in during the pandemic, and this gives our members a chance to hear from him in person perhaps for the first time, and the opportunity to ask questions that you wouldn’t generally have the opportunity to ask.”

This will be the SCV Chamber’s third annual Congressional Forum, having launched when then- Rep. Katie Hill was in office. Due to the pandemic, the SCV Chamber hosted a virtual forum with Garcia last year and is glad to be transitioning the event to in person again. The format of the event will allow the Congressman to make brief remarks and updates important to the Santa Clarita Valley and then open the forum for business questions from members of the SCV Chamber. The Chamber thanks Poole, Shaffery & Koegle for being this year’s Title Sponsor.

“This forum is one of the many important benefits and opportunities that we offer our members, and we encourage all of our members to take advantage,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “No matter the industry you work in, advocacy is a vital component for our businesses, this past year is a testament as to why we need to continuously keep in touch with our elected officials. The SCV Chamber is proud to be the Voice of Business in the Santa Clarita Valley and we are looking forward to hearing from Congressman Garcia.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events under the Events tab. Space is limited. We encourage our members to submit their questions to the Congressman ahead of time by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

