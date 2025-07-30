Aug. 2: Join Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for National Night Out at Central Park

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to attend National Night Out on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes partnerships between law enforcement officers and the communities we serve.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, including our Mounted Enforcement Detail, Search & Rescue Team, Station Explorers, and more.

The evening will also feature:

Food trucks beginning at 5 p.m.

Live concert at 7 p.m. featuring Redneck Rodeo as part of the City’s Concerts in the Park series

This is a family-friendly event, and we encourage residents of all ages to join us for a night of community, safety, and entertainment.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Station: 661-260-4000

26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

