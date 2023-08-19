Aug. 20-21: L.A. County Parks to Close Due to Hurricane Hilary

The county of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday, Aug. 20 and Monday, Aug. 21 due to Hurricane Hilary. In the Santa Clarita Valley that includes the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park, William S. Hart Regonal Park, Acton Park, Pico Canyon Park, Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Jake Kuredjian Park, Richard H Rioux Memorial Park and Val Verde Community Regional Park.

Out of an abundance of caution, all L.A. County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to:

Picnic Shelters

Playgrounds

Multi-use Trails

Restrooms

Botanical Gardens and Arboretums

Lakes and Swim Beaches

Pools and Aquatic Centers

Natural Areas and Nature Centers

Performance Venues

Additionally, all programs and classes are cancelled.

While parks are not fenced in, visitors are encouraged to stay home.

The L.A. County Parks staff have been working around the clock in preparation of Hurricane Hilary and will remain at parks to monitor safety conditions and impact.

The region is expected to experience possible heavy rainfall, high winds, flooding and thunderstorms. Stay away from tall structures such as trees, light poles, picnic shelters, and playgrounds.

For the latest information regarding Hurricane Hilary, please visit lacounty.gov/emergency and for any updates pertaining to L.A. County Parks, please visit parks.lacounty.gov.

