Aug. 20-21: L.A. County Parks to Close Due to Hurricane Hilary

The county of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday, Aug. 20 and Monday, Aug. 21 due to Hurricane Hilary. In the Santa Clarita Valley that includes the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park, William S. Hart Regonal Park, Acton Park, Pico Canyon Park, Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Jake Kuredjian Park, Richard H Rioux Memorial Park and Val Verde Community Regional Park.
Out of an abundance of caution, all L.A. County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to:
Picnic Shelters
Playgrounds
Multi-use Trails
Restrooms
Botanical Gardens and Arboretums
Lakes and Swim Beaches
Pools and Aquatic Centers
Natural Areas and Nature Centers
Performance Venues
Additionally, all programs and classes are cancelled.
While parks are not fenced in, visitors are encouraged to stay home.
The L.A. County Parks staff have been working around the clock in preparation of Hurricane Hilary and will remain at parks to monitor safety conditions and impact.
The region is expected to experience possible heavy rainfall, high winds, flooding and thunderstorms. Stay away from tall structures such as trees, light poles, picnic shelters, and playgrounds.
For the latest information regarding Hurricane Hilary, please visit lacounty.gov/emergency and for any updates pertaining to L.A. County Parks, please visit parks.lacounty.gov.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.