Aug 20: Circle of Hope Announces 2022 Vine2Wine

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center has announced their 2022 signature fundraising event, Vine2Wine which is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated annual events.

This year’s fundraising experience will be held on August 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the exclusive location of Scorpion Santa Clarita.

With views overlooking the hills of Santa Clarita and the sparkling lights of Magic Mountain, guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet cuisine, an unlimited wine and beer tasting experience from many of Southern California’s finest and favorite wineries and breweries and have an opportunity to speak with the vintners and brewers to learn about their wines, beers and spirits. The evening also includes a live and silent auction, music, entertainment, and much more at this one of a kind wine tasting event.

The Scorpion experience will submerse attendees into Scorpion’s elaboratively decorated themed rooms paying homage to a variety of professional sports teams, movie and television memorabilia from the silver screen, hidden bars and lounges, a sunken basketball court and other exciting must see attractions. The Scorpion experience will not disappoint and will be an experience you will not soon forget from the moment you arrive! “You will be walking the red carpet and will feel like you are part of a movie premiere before you even step foot in the door”, stated Dawn Abasta, Circle of Hope Board member and Chair of the 2022 Vine2Wine. “And once inside, you will be blown away with what awaits you.”

The community is invited to attend this exclusive interactive wine and beer tasting experience that supports those battling cancer and cancer survivors in our community. All proceeds from the evening support the Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center, a cancer support organization in Santa Clarita that offers emotional, financial, educational and supportive wellness therapies free of charge to those in our community affected by cancer.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and tickets for this year’s event are available on the organization’s website. This event is expected to sell out quickly as it did last year, so don’t delay in getting tickets.

