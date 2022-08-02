Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding during the drive-thru event.
This event assists participants with the secure destruction of documents that may contain sensitive information. In addition, this allows the shredded paper to be recycled since it will be collected in large quantities. In contrast, paper shredded at home cannot be recycled and should be placed in a curbside trash container.
Residents are asked to place any bags or boxes of documents in the rear of their vehicles or in the back seat.
City staff and volunteers will promptly remove documents from the vehicle and safely deliver them to a mobile shred truck for onsite shredding.
Items including paper clips, staples and binder clips do not need to be removed. Sheet protectors, three-ring binders and hanging file folders will not be accepted for disposal.
For questions or concerns, residents may contact the city’s Environmental Services team by calling (661) 286-4098 or by email at environment@santa-clarita.com.
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
