Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/tHtImmdU1kY.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Among other business will be recognition for a student achieving a Cisco Certified Network Associate Certification and an agreement for Student Attendance Intervention Services.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at Meeting Agenda.

