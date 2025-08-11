Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event

ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.

Elevate Church is located at 24346 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

In an era where sextortion, online grooming and digital exploitation are rising at alarming rates, parents and caregivers need more than just awareness, they need practical tools which this event will present.

At this evening, attendees will hear from frontline experts and learn:

How traffickers and predators use apps, games and social media to target kids.

What warning signs to look for.

Actionable strategies and digital safety tools for families.

Real-life stories and insights from law enforcement officers and anti-trafficking advocates.

This is an event for parents, grandparents, teachers, youth leaders, counselors and mature students with discretion, anyone who cares about protecting the next generation.

Register at goZOE.org/protect-kids-online

