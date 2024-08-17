Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=32096.

The public session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/84786155618.

Webinar ID: 847 8615 5618

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 (Toll Free) or +1 669 444 9171

