Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.

The limited reopening will be done in accordance with public health protocols from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Family members living in the same household will be able to register for a block of time in advance and pay Aquatic Center fees online to reduce face-to-face interactions with staff and limit capacity on the pool deck.

Families can reserve a shaded area and will have access to swim in the Waterslide Pool, play on the water features and ride the three-story waterslide.

Only members of the same household can register at a maximum of 10 people per reservation.

Individual residents can also reserve a block of time for Lap Swim at the center. Times are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are filling quickly for September.

All Aquatic Center guests must arrive in swimming attire and wear a mask or face covering at all times, except while in the water.

For more information and to register for Family Recreational Swim or Lap Swim at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, call 661-250-3740 or visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.