Aug. 20: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Thermal Horizons

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the August Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Thermal Horizons.

Make meaningful connections as this event brings together business professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley.

This dynamic event offers the perfect opportunity to expand networks, share insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

In this welcoming atmosphere engage in conversations that inspire growth, exchange ideas and build relationships that could take businesses to the next level. Whether new to networking or a seasoned professional, this mixer is for everyone looking to connect and collaborate.

Don’t forget to bring business cards to enter the raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

All are welcome.

Tickets are $15 for members, $30 for nonmembers.

To register visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/august-business-after-hours-mixer-at-thermal-horizons.

Like this: Like Loading...