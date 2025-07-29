Aug. 20: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Thermal Horizons

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
|
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) will host two grand opening celebrations to mark the launch of two new district offices in Santa Clarita and Lancaster.
|
The Nevada man who shot and killed four New Yorkers, including an off-duty NYPD officer, may have been targeting the National Football League, which is headquartered in the midtown Manhattan building the shooter attacked, city officials said.
|
College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2025 semester.
|
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 8, from 6-9 p.m. The August Celebrate event will feature the country of Italy.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the August Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Thermal Horizons.
|
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its "A Hawaiian Hop" themed square dance on Sunday, Aug. 3. Darren Gallina will be the caller from 2-4:30 p.m. He will be calling SSD and Plus Tips.
|
Special Needs Athletes and Peers' Running Club will begin Aug. 9 and its Football & Cheer will begin Aug. 10.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a watercolor artist's demo by Fealing Lin at the Monday, Aug. 18 monthly meeting.
|
Former College of the Canyons standout infielder Colin Yeaman was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month. He was selected 124th overall.
|
1983
- U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story
]
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons Will offer a free webinar "Explore Starting Your Home Based Business" on Wednesday, July 30 at noon.
|
Getting older can be challenging, but with planning, building a support team, and taking advantage of free services, you can maintain your quality of life.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall.
|
Volunteer registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it has received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.
|
Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons. This event aims to provide veterans and families with valuable resources, support and community connections.
|
Summer in Santa Clarita is a time to enjoy all of the outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking trails in our open spaces to community events and relaxing days by the pool.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management with Citi" on Tuesday, July 29 from noon-1:30 p.m.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
|
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority today released the local raw data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The data are now available as a dashboard on LAHSA’s website.
|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway between Monday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 1 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its innovative “Vet@ThePark” clinics, which have made a significant impact on the community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.