Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting

SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.

The meeting will start at its normal time of 6 p.m. and is now returning to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Administration Building.

To view the full agenda, click [here].

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking the link to the zoom meeting. The webinar ID is 160 408 5407.

It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

The meeting will happen in the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom in the admin building located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. CA 91354.

For more information about the meeting or anything SCV water check out the SCV water website.

SCV Water also announced the cancellation of the next Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority meet that was scheduled for Aug. 20. To see the notice of cancellation click the link.

