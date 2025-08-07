Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’

The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with “General College Overview Process.”

This webinar will cover an overview of the college planning process, including how to build a college list, the application process, financial aid, standard definitions and many practical insights from experienced industry professionals, including elite private counselors, educational planners and admissions officers.

Donna Siegel, a Certified Educational Planner and one of the nation’s elite college counselors, will lead this informative session.

Register by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

Topics covered in this webinar include, how to choose a college, in-state vs. out of state, public vs. private, big or small, what’s the update on college testing now? which tests should my student take and when? should my student choose a major or apply undecided? and affordability options such as how to pay for college, WUE schools, scholarships and need-based vs. merit-based.

This webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate and be smart about the significant steps in college admissions. Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so students and parents can be confident and have peace of mind.

Q and A will be moderated through chat.

Price is $35 per webinar.

For more information and to register for the free webinar click here.

