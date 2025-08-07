header image

August 7
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
| Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
wish webinar wednesdays

The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with “General College Overview Process.”

This webinar will cover an overview of the college planning process, including how to build a college list, the application process, financial aid, standard definitions and many practical insights from experienced industry professionals, including elite private counselors, educational planners and admissions officers.

Donna Siegel, a Certified Educational Planner and one of the nation’s elite college counselors, will lead this informative session.

Register by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

Topics covered in this webinar include, how to choose a college, in-state vs. out of state, public vs. private, big or small, what’s the update on college testing now? which tests should my student take and when? should my student choose a major or apply undecided? and affordability options such as how to pay for college, WUE schools, scholarships and need-based vs. merit-based.

This webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate and be smart about the significant steps in college admissions. Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so students and parents can be confident and have peace of mind.

Q and A will be moderated through chat.

Price is $35 per webinar.

For more information and to register for the free webinar click here.

Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center

COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program

COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
COC Foundation Welcomes Newly Installed Board of Directors

COC Foundation Welcomes Newly Installed Board of Directors
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
The College of the Canyons Foundation welcomed its newly installed board of directors at a reception held on the COC Valencia campus, marking an evening of renewed purpose.
Registration Continues at COC for Fall 2025 Semester

Registration Continues at COC for Fall 2025 Semester
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
The College of the Canyons fall 2025 semester will offer more than 1,880 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
