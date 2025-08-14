Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party

Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Feel the island vibes at Caribbean Nights, a tropical celebration full of rhythm, color and fun.

Enjoy live steel drum music, test your balance on a mechanical surfboard, bowl with coconuts, palm tree climbing, enjoy the performances by stilt walkers and limbo the night away.

There will also be a message in a bottle workshop

On-street bar hosted by El Trocadero Kitchen and Bar.

Food from the Tropic Truck and sweet treats from Sure Good Soft Serve.

Live music by Upstream Music.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

For more information visit the SENSES website.

