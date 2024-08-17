Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
This will be an in-person meeting with the option to attend the meeting virtually.
The meeting can be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/vNKAlB2jMkg.
Please note: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
This meeting will include Public Hearings for items VIII-A and IX-A
VIII-A: The Governing Board will conduct a public hearing and receive public comment on the Opportunities for Learning charter renewal petition.
IX-A: The Hart District Teachers Association’s initial proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2024/25 school year is presented for a public hearing and acknowledgment.
Other items on the agenda include regular business and the appointment of a high school principal, junior high school principal and an assistant principal.
The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=31624.
