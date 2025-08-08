Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion

The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.

Interested parents may attend the reception on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at the Valencia Summit Clubhouse, 24600 Del Monte Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce families to the heart of our program, where we combine timeless etiquette, leadership skills, and social dance in a fun and engaging environment,” said Brooke Wanberg, director of the Santa Clarita chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions. “These are life skills that truly stay with students for years to come. Whether you’re new to Cotillion or simply curious about how the program can benefit your child, this reception is the perfect time to ask questions, connect and take the first step toward an unforgettable season of growth and confidence.”

The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide.

The Junior Cotillion season begins in September, meets once a month and offers a unique opportunity for boys and girls in grades 5-9 to build lifelong skills in etiquette and social dance.

The program includes five instructional classes and one semi-formal event, the Grand Ball.

Each class focuses on practical life skills such as polite conversation, confident introductions, group interaction, giving and receiving compliments, writing thank-you notes, table manners and proper etiquette in a social setting. Lessons are taught in a fun, engaging way to keep students interested and comfortable while learning.

In addition to social skills, students are introduced to the basics of ballroom dancing, helping them feel confident in formal and social situations.

For information regarding the program and for registration, visit the chapter’s website at www.nljc.com/chapter/santaclarita or contact the

director via email at brooke.wanberg@nljc.com.

