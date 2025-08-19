Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee

The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Please see the full agenda at https://safecleanwaterla.org/content/uploads/2025/08/WASC-SCR-Agenda-20250821.pdf.

Members of the public can join via WebEx Webinar.

Webinar number: 2496 388 4482

Password: scwp (7297 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join the webinar at https://lacountydpw.webex.com/lacountydpw/j.php?MTID=m8d1fc6f96b4a331397a2bdda2cd7b501.

Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll or +1-213-306-3065 United States Toll (Los Angeles)

Access code: 2496 388 4482

Phone participants and the public are encouraged to submit public comments (or a request to make a public comment) to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov.

All public comments will become part of the official record.

Please fill out the public comment card here https://safecleanwaterla.org/content/uploads/2020/10/Comment-Card-Form.pdf.

Then email card to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov by at least 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.

For more information visit https://portal.safecleanwaterla.org/scw-reporting/map.

