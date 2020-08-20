Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.

Meet the artists and bring your glass or snacks for the Zoom meeting. Artists will speak about their work and inspiration for Fairy Tales and Folklore.

If you have the Zoom app, click on the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89940389071?pwd=dlJjMUhJcjlESWdENkE1UWgxdXFXZz09

Meeting ID: 899 4038 9071

Passcode: 356131

Fairy Tales and Folklore can be viewed at https://youtu.be/kuHXG8oO3_k.