August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
| Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Fairy Tales and Folklores

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.

Meet the artists and bring your glass or snacks for the Zoom meeting. Artists will speak about their work and inspiration for Fairy Tales and Folklore.

If you have the Zoom app, click on the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89940389071?pwd=dlJjMUhJcjlESWdENkE1UWgxdXFXZz09
Meeting ID: 899 4038 9071
Passcode: 356131

Fairy Tales and Folklore can be viewed at https://youtu.be/kuHXG8oO3_k.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video

Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams

Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Born and raised in Santa Clarita, Bre Tomey has always had a passion for acting and performance.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild to Hold Fall Online Workshops

Canyon Theatre Guild to Hold Fall Online Workshops
Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants

L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has awarded more than $4.8 million in arts grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, "It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets," will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
While a thunderstorm brought lightning to the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, a reported power outage caused by heat left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall on Tuesday.
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will hold a video/teleconferencing Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
